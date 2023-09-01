Eric DeCosta on Ravens being linked to Trey Lance: I would say that’s bad reporting

Though Trey Lance was ultimately traded to the Cowboys, the Ravens are a team that reportedly had some interest in dealing for the quarterback.

But according to General Manager Eric DeCosta, that interest did not exist.

“I would say that’s just bad reporting,” DeCosta said Friday, via Kyle Phoenix Barber of BaltimoreBeatdown.com. “If somebody calls you and asks if you’re interested in a player and you say ‘no’ does that mean you’re interested in that player?”

DeCosta added, “We’ve got good quarterbacks. We love our quarterbacks. We weren’t looking to add any quarterbacks at all this training camp. That’s what I would say on that.”

Aside from starter Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson on their active roster along with Anthony Brown on their practice squad. Huntley has started eight regular season games plus last year’s Wild Card matchup with Cincinnati since 2021.

