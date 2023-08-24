ESPN announces Shannon Sharpe’s arrival at First Take

Shannon Sharpe will need that coat and hat and scarf again.

ESPN announced on Thursday that Sharpe will join First Take on Mondays and Tuesdays during football season. Sharpe will debut on September 4.

The deal was reported last week. Stephen A. Smith later said the agreement wasn’t final, but that he expected it to be. Obviously, it now is.

Sharpe left FS1’s Undisputed in June, after an apparent falling out with Skip Bayless. Bayless starred with Smith on First Take before jumping to FS1.

With ESPN, Sharpe likely replaces Michael Irvin, who reportedly will be joining Undisputed.

So Sharpe is swapping L.A. for Connecticut. And Irvin is swapping Connecticut for L.A.