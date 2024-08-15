ESPN fires Robert Griffin III with two years left on his deal

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who had become a multi-sport contributor at ESPN, has been fired, according to Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com.

Griffin had two years left on his contract. Marchand reports that the move was financial.

He previously had been dropped from Monday NFL Countdown, when ESPN hired Jason Kelce. He was expected to continue as a game analyst for ESPN’s college football portfolio.

ESPN viewed Griffin as a rising star, but as Marchand notes his “stock had fallen.” He’ll still get his “seven-figure-per-year salary” until the contract ends.