ESPN goes dark on Spectrum before kickoff of Florida-Utah

Spectrum customers who wanted to watch the Florida-Utah college football game or U.S. Open tennis coverage were left in the dark Thursday night.

Charter Communications, which runs Spectrum, is in a distribution dispute with Disney.

The No. 2 cable TV service in the nation pulled more than two dozen Disney networks, including ESPN, and the ABC stations before kickoff of the college football game. Spectrum blamed The Walt Disney Co., informing viewers the company had “removed” its programming.

Angry customers have taken to social media complaining, and Spectrum is trending on X at the moment.

Spectrum ran spots Thursday during ESPN’s U.S. Open coverage warning of the blackout and urging customers to call a toll free number to voice their concern.

The start of Monday Night Football on ESPN is 11 days away with Aaron Rodgers making his Jets debut against the Bills.