ESPN is expected to change its NFL “B” team

With the NFL pulling the plug on the Monday Night Football doubleheaders and with ESPN slated to televise games beyond Monday night, ESPN will be making changes to its current NFL “B” team.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reports that ESPN is expected to change the current trio of Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Riddick Jr.

The problem comes from the fact that ESPN’s new package of seven games will likely be Sunday morning international games. That knocks out Fowler, who is currently ESPN’s No. 1 play-by-play announcer. The long trips also would impact Orlovsky’s and Riddick’s NFL studio time.

Marchand reports that Jason Kelce has “emerged as a dark horse” for one of the seats. NFL Network’s Kurt Warner, per Marchand, “is also in the mix.”

For the play-by-play role currently held by Fowler, Dave Pasch and Mike Monaco are contenders, according to Marchand.

Fowler, Orlovsky, and Riddick could remain in the mix “for a game here an there.”

For now, nothing is officially decided. But it’s one of the obvious consequences of the recent merger between the NFL and ESPN.