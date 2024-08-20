ESPN might be bringing back The Sports Reporters

ESPN’s The Sports Reporters has always had a special place in my heart. In the ‘80s and early ‘90s, I’d watch it with my dad on Sunday mornings.

I hated to see it go. I’m happy to see it’s possibly coming back.

Via John Ourand of Puck.news, ESPN could be resurrecting the show. The goal was, and perhaps still is, to have an episode ready in the next few weeks, with Jeremy Schaap hosting and NFL play-by-play announcers (including Joe Buck and Al Michaels) serving on the panel.

If/when the show returns, it won’t have a regular time slot. It will use The Sports Reporters name for linear TV, with elements posted on digital and social media.

Hopefully, it happens. Assuming it can recapture the vibe that was, intentionally or not, an organic and authentic precursor to today’s fake-debate studio shows. The Sports Reporters was always informative and fun, especially when it made my dad laugh.

That’s one thing you don’t realize you’ll miss as much as you do when your parents are gone. That simple, easy, natural sound that comes when they hear something funny. If The Sports Reporters returns, here’s hoping it still the echoes of that laughter.