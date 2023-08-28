ESPN will pair Booger McFarland, Herm Edwards on new NFL/college studio show

Last week, ESPN announced Booger McFarland’s demotion from Monday Night Countdown by implication, listing the 2023 cast and simply not mentioning his name. This week, news has emerged regarding his alternative landing spot.

Via Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, McFarland and Herm Edwards will serve as analysts on a Monday studio show focusing on both college football and NFL. Michael Eaves will host.

The show is not yet named. It replaces NFL Rewind.

McFarland, as Marchand notes, was in danger of being among the many employees who were laid off earlier this year. Instead, McFarland continues with ESPN, even as his Monday profile has diminished from roving sideline analyst on Monday Night Football to primary booth to Monday night pregame to Monday afternoon studio show.

Edwards’s name surfaced over the weekend in connection with his most recent coaching job, at Arizona State. The school self-imposed a 2023 postseason ban based on allegations of recruiting violations. Edwards resigned during the 2022 season, and promptly landed back at ESPN.