Evan Engram, Gabe Davis questionable for Jaguars

Two of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s targets are listed as questionable to play against the Bears on Sunday.

Tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Gabe Davis both received the designation on the team’s final injury report before their first of two straight games in London. Engram has not played since the first week of the regular season, but he participated in practice on a limited basis all week.

Davis has been limited during this week’s practices and that’s also the case for safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring) and linebacker Yasir Abdullah (neck). They round out the questionable group for the Jags.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring) will not be activated from injured reserve and running back Travis Etienne (shoulder) has no designation at all.