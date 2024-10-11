 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Evan Engram, Gabe Davis questionable for Jaguars

  
Published October 11, 2024 02:05 PM

Two of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s targets are listed as questionable to play against the Bears on Sunday.

Tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Gabe Davis both received the designation on the team’s final injury report before their first of two straight games in London. Engram has not played since the first week of the regular season, but he participated in practice on a limited basis all week.

Davis has been limited during this week’s practices and that’s also the case for safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring) and linebacker Yasir Abdullah (neck). They round out the questionable group for the Jags.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring) will not be activated from injured reserve and running back Travis Etienne (shoulder) has no designation at all.