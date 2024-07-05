Evan Engram wants to reach “whole other level” as a downfield threat

When tight end Evan Engram joined the Jaguars in 2022, there was little question that he was an athletic target in the passing game but there were questions about his durability and consistency after issues on both fronts during his time with the Giants.

Engram has answered those doubts over the last two years. He has not missed a game and he set career highs in receptions and yards in 2022 that he broke with 114 catches for 963 yards last season. Now that Engram has shown he has those traits, he’s set a new goal for himself in his third year in Jacksonville.

“My role was underneath being the security blanket for Trevor underneath and getting the ball in my hands fast, getting up field and moving the chains,” Engram said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “I’ve done that really well and I think the next level for me is to improve that intermediate, deep range . . . Making more explosive plays, downfield, more touchdowns, being a bigger red zone target. Those are my goals. I think that can take it to a whole other level.”

The Jaguars brought in wide receiver Gabe Davis as a free agent and they drafted Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round, so they aren’t putting all their deep threat eggs in Engram’s basket this season. Anything Engram can do to become an even bigger threat on offense will still be appreciated by a team trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 campaign.