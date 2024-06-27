Shad Khan: “Organizational failure” late last season still stings

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_antoniopierce_240626.jpg
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240626.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL ever expand to London?
nbc_pft_londonteam_240626.jpg
Florio: I’d be ‘stunned’ if NFL made London move

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_antoniopierce_240626.jpg
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240626.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL ever expand to London?
nbc_pft_londonteam_240626.jpg
Florio: I’d be ‘stunned’ if NFL made London move

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shad Khan: “Organizational failure” late last season still stings

  
Published June 27, 2024 07:13 AM

The Jaguars held an event focused on the franchise’s future in Jacksonville on Wednesday, but team owner Shad Khan couldn’t completely put the past out of his mind.

Khan appeared at a news conference with Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan to discuss an agreement between the team and city to fund stadium renovations that is set to keep the team in place for years to come. The agreement comes months after the Jaguars went 1-5 down the stretch to fall out of first place in the AFC South and miss the playoffs entirely a year after advancing to the divisional round.

On Wednesday, Khan said he’s spoken to key players like Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen to find out “how could this happen” and said he’s left feeling it was an “organizational failure” rather than something more specific.

“Not to be able to win two out of the last six games, it still stings,” Khan said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “Even though the season’s over, it’s like I still can’t believe we couldn’t do it.”

The Jaguars resisted making major changes in the wake of their late season slump, but it’s hard to imagine the team making the same choice if they fall short of expectations again in 2024.