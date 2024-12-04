Evan McPherson sidelined by groin injury, Bengals add Cade York
Already amid his worst pro season, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson is now dealing with an injury.
Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, McPherson has a groin issue and is set to miss a few weeks. While McPherson does not need surgery and is not done for the season, he will be sidelined for a bit.
Garafolo also reports the Bengals are adding Cade York to their practice squad to handle kicking duties with McPherson out.
McPherson, who signed a contract extension before the season, has hit just 16-of-22 field goals this season. He has missed four attempts from 50-plus and two from 40-to-49 yards.
York, a Browns fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, made just 24-of-32 field goals as a rookie. He kicked for Washington in Week 1, missing attempts from 47 and 56 yards wide right.
The Bengals will play the Cowboys on the road on Monday night in Week 14.