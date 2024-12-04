 Skip navigation
Evan McPherson sidelined by groin injury, Bengals add Cade York

  
Published December 4, 2024 01:35 PM

Already amid his worst pro season, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson is now dealing with an injury.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, McPherson has a groin issue and is set to miss a few weeks. While McPherson does not need surgery and is not done for the season, he will be sidelined for a bit.

Garafolo also reports the Bengals are adding Cade York to their practice squad to handle kicking duties with McPherson out.

McPherson, who signed a contract extension before the season, has hit just 16-of-22 field goals this season. He has missed four attempts from 50-plus and two from 40-to-49 yards.

York, a Browns fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, made just 24-of-32 field goals as a rookie. He kicked for Washington in Week 1, missing attempts from 47 and 56 yards wide right.

The Bengals will play the Cowboys on the road on Monday night in Week 14.