Evan Neal, Andrew Thomas questionable to play for Giants

The Giants will have quarterback Daniel Jones back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the status of the team’s starting offensive tackles remains up in the air.

Right tackle Evan Neal and left tackle Andrew Thomas have both been listed as questionable for this weekend’s trip to Las Vegas. Neal has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and Thomas has been out since Week One with a hamstring injury.

Running back Jashaun Corbin (hamstring) is the third player in the questionable category for Sunday.

Kicker Graham Gano (knee), tight end Darren Waller (hamstring), and quarterback Tyrod Taylor (ribs) have all been ruled out. Gano had surgery and will be placed on injured reserve. Waller and Taylor are also candidates for the list due to their injuries.