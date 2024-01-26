Every 49ers player practices, and Deebo Samuel only one limited

The 49ers’ practice report echoed what Kyle Shanahan said it would be earlier in the day.

Receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice with limited work. He was the only player on the 53-player roster who didn’t practice fully.

Samuel injured his left shoulder in the first quarter against the Packers, making two catches for 24 yards before leaving.

He missed Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), safety George Odum (biceps) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (hand) remained full participants.