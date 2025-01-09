Every Broncos’ starter practiced Wednesday

The Broncos are as healthy as can be heading into their wild-card playoff game against the Bills on Sunday.

The only player who didn’t practice Wednesday was reserve offensive tackle Frank Crum, who was out with an illness.

Offensive guard Ben Powers (rest) and cornerback Damarri Mathis (back) were limited participants.

Tight end Nate Adkins (abdomen) and running back Tyler Badie (back) were full participants.

Badie was designated for return from injured reserve on Dec. 24, but the Broncos have not activated him to the active roster with the clock ticking on his 21-day practice window.