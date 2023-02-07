 Skip navigation
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Every player will practice for the Chiefs today

  
Published February 7, 2023 08:22 AM
nbc_pft_phidefense_230206
February 6, 2023 02:29 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how the Eagles’ defense wasn’t tested nearly as much as the Chiefs on the road to Super Bowl LVII and question how they’ll hold up when it matters most.

The Chiefs practiced in pads Monday. They will have a light practice today before the three official practice days of the week.

Coach Andy Reid said every player practiced Monday and will practice again Tuesday.

“We’re all doing well there,” Reid said Tuesday morning.

Receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) is out for Sunday and off the 53-player roster after going on injured reserve.

But cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was cleared from concussion protocol and is good to go for the Super Bowl.

“It’s great to have him back,” Reid said. “He did the protocol there and passed it and is doing well. He’ll be back working.”

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) were listed as questionable last week after missing practice all of last week. But they are practicing this week and trending toward playing.

“They practiced yesterday. They’ll go again today,” Reid said. “They looked good. Then, we’ll just see how it goes the rest of the week . . . and just see where they are.”

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr., whose shoulder injury limited him all week, also is practicing.