Every player will practice for the Chiefs today

The Chiefs practiced in pads Monday. They will have a light practice today before the three official practice days of the week.

Coach Andy Reid said every player practiced Monday and will practice again Tuesday.

“We’re all doing well there,” Reid said Tuesday morning.

Receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) is out for Sunday and off the 53-player roster after going on injured reserve.

But cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was cleared from concussion protocol and is good to go for the Super Bowl.

“It’s great to have him back,” Reid said. “He did the protocol there and passed it and is doing well. He’ll be back working.”

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) were listed as questionable last week after missing practice all of last week. But they are practicing this week and trending toward playing.

“They practiced yesterday. They’ll go again today,” Reid said. “They looked good. Then, we’ll just see how it goes the rest of the week . . . and just see where they are.”

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr., whose shoulder injury limited him all week, also is practicing.