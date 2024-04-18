“Everything is up in the air” regarding Dax Hill’s role in Bengals secondary

The Bengals moved 2022 first-round pick Dax Hill into a starting safety spot for the 2023 season and he remained there for all 17 games, but their offseason moves suggest that won’t be the case this season.

Geno Stone and Vonn Bell signed with the team as free agents and their arrival will likely push Hill into a new role. It could be a similar one to the nickel corner spot he filled for much of his time at Michigan or it could see him move between a number of spots with the results of the draft likely weighing on the ultimate direction things go.

Hill said from the team’s offseason program this week that he feels “everything is up in the air” at the moment, but that he’ll be ready to go for anything the Bengals have in mind.

“It helps to have clarity, but that’s what training camp and things like that are for, OTAs,” Hill said, via WKRC. “It’s kind of right now really just setting the blueprint for what’s to come. Whatever position I’ll be in I will give it my all.”

Hill had 110 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 11 passes defensed during the 2023 season.