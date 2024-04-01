Ex-Lion Cam Sutton charged with misdemeanor domestic battery

Cameron Sutton, who was cut by the Lions last week after police announced he was being sought in a domestic violence case, was formally charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery today.

Sutton appeared in a Florida court and was released on his own recognizance, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

An arrest warrant for Sutton was first released on March 7, listing a felony count of domestic battery by strangulation. Police said they responded to a call about a domestic violence incident in progress and found a female victim with injuries consistent with an assault.

Police couldn’t find Sutton, and the Hillsborough County sheriff’s office created a stir when it posted on social media that Sutton, then a player under contract to the Lions, was a wanted criminal who hadn’t been caught. Sutton was at the Lions’ facility when the news broke.

The Lions released Sutton and have voided his $10.5 million guaranteed salary for 2024, something Sutton and his agent will surely fight in addition to his legal fight against the domestic battery charge.