Ex-Patriot Adam Butler felt “disrespected” Bill Belichick ignored him after Sunday’s game

Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler spent his first four NFL seasons in New England, and he was hoping for a handshake or a “good game” from Bill Belichick after Sunday’s win over the Patriots. He didn’t get one.

Butler told reporters after the game that Belichick snubbed him.

“It did make me very upset that Bill didn’t even have the respect to say anything to me after the game,” Butler said. “Not even congratulate me, tell me, ‘You look good,’ or, ‘You don’t look good,’ whatever. ‘Kiss my ass,’ something. He didn’t say anything. Kind of felt disrespected, made me feel bad. I know Coach Belichick has bigger things to worry about, obviously. They’re going through a tough time, but I mean, wave, something. But nothing.”

Belichick may not have said so, but Butler had a good game, recording his first sack of the season in the Raiders’ win.