Ezekiel Elliott is the Cowboy’s starting tailback again, unofficially

  
Published August 7, 2024 07:06 PM

After a one-year break in New England, Ezekiel Elliott is back with the Cowboys. And, on the first unofficial depth chart of the preseason, he’s the No. 1 running back.

The unofficial depth chart has Zeke at RB1, followed by Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman, and then a cluster of five players.

Elliott was the team’s workhorse tailback from from 2016 through 2022. He rushed for 8,262 yards in seven seasons. He’s due to make $2 million this year, a sharp and steep drop from what he made during his prior stint with the team.

Elsewhere on the depth chart, Cooper Rush remains the No. 2 quarterback, with Trey Lance at No. 3. All three are in the final year of their contracts.

The starting receivers are CeeDee Lamb (even though he’s holding out), Brandin Cooks, and Jalen Tolbert. Jalen Brooks is listed as the backup to Lamb, which means he’s the starter until Lamb shows up.