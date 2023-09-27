Ezekiel Elliott on facing the Cowboys: “It’s just another week for me”

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott tried to pour cold water today on the idea that he has a revenge game coming against the Cowboys.

Reporters asked Elliott about wanting to beat his former team, and Elliott answered that his approach to helping the Patriots win isn’t any different just because it’s Cowboys week.

“It’s just another week for me,” Elliott said.

Asked if he’s motivated to show the Cowboys made a mistake by not keeping him around, Elliott answered, “I think that’s every week.”

Elliott described himself as “very appreciative of my time in Dallas” and said that the main thing now is to do everything he can for his current team, and that he’s not going to be distracted by any personal feelings. Elliott says it’s all business this week.