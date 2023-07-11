Ezekiel Elliott settles suit against him over dog attack

Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott has settled a lawsit filed against him by a woman in his Frisco, Texas, neighborhood, a court official told Isabella Volmert of the Dallas Morning News.

Jennifer Gampper originally filed the civil suit in July 2021, seeking more than $1 million in damages after alleging one of Elliott’s dogs left her with “severe and permanent injuries” in an unprovoked attack. The case was scheduled for a jury trial Monday in the 471st District Court.

Gampper’s attorney, Christopher Hamilton, confirmed to Volmer that the lawsuit was “resolved” but said he could not discuss terms of the settlement.

Frisco officials were called about three loose dogs on May 20, 2021, but one of the dogs, a Rottweiler, bit two people before the city’s animal services could secure them. The two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Elliott received three animal-at-large citations, and the Rottweiler went into a mandatory 10-day quarantine for observation.

The lawsuit claimed Elliott “was well aware that his dog had a propensity to bite and attack people” but did not take steps to keep the animal properly confined.

Elliott still has one other lawsuit pending, according to the DMN. In June 2021, an employee at a Prosper canine day care sued Elliott.