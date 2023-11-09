Ezra Cleveland: Trade from Vikings to Jaguars was a surprise, I had no idea

Ezra Cleveland had played his entire career for the Vikings, who drafted him in 2020, until last week’s trade deadline, when he was sent to the Jaguars. He never saw it coming.

“It was definitely a surprise,” Cleveland said, via USA Today. “My agent called me a little bit before it happened and let me know. I had no idea.”

Cleveland said it hurt a little bit to know the team he had always played for no longer wanted him, but he thinks he’s a good fit on the Jaguars’ offensive line.

“A little bit. I feel like anyone who was in that situation, they’d feel that way. But that’s just the NFL. It’s a new team, I’ve got to learn everybody’s names, get to know them. The o-line’s been great so far, I’m excited to play with them,” Cleveland said.

Cleveland expects to be a backup at left guard this week against the 49ers but says he’s ready for whatever the Jaguars ask him to do.

“If they want me to play, then I’ll play. If I’m a backup, I’ll be a backup,” Cleveland said. “I’m here to support the guys, get to know them, learn the offense the best I can, and I’ll be ready when my number is called. I think I got the playbook down, pretty much.”

With the shock of the trade worn off, Cleveland is now ready to get to work.