Facing a warrant for unpaid child support, Antonio Brown apparently makes the payment

  
Published April 23, 2023 06:44 AM
nbc_pft_biggeststorydraftv2_230421
April 21, 2023 10:07 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King name the storylines everyone will be talking about after the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, from where C.J. Stroud and Jalen Carter land to an Aaron Rodgers trade and more.

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown has had a few issues with the law over the years. He moved quickly to avoid another one.

Facing an arrest warrant for failure to pay more than $30,000 in child support, Brown apparently made the payment.

TMZ.com reported on Friday that a warrant had been issued . Via the New York Daily News, Brown posted on Instagram a screenshot of a receipt showing that he had paid $33,250.58 to the appropriate authorities.

On Saturday night, Brown told WRGB in Albany that he had indeed made the payment. Brown was in town for a game of the Albany Empire, an indoor football team he partially owns.

“Yeah, well first off, anytime you say a guy owns a team, there’s going to be some garnishing of wages, but let’s get this clear, I paid my bills, I’m a professional ,” Brown said. “It’s about the Empire and running a business. And we don’t need negativity on my name, it’s bigger than me.”

But Brown has repeatedly been accused, mainly through civil suits, of not paying his bills. Most recently, a celebrity jeweler sued Brown for $1.1 million .