nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Other PFT Content

Falcons activate CB Cobee Bryant and DL LaCale London from NFI

  
Published July 29, 2025 05:11 PM

The Falcons removed cornerback Cobee Bryant and defensive lineman LaCale London from the non-football injury list, the team announced Wednesday.

Both were active in the fourth open practice.

London spent last season on the Falcons’ practice squad and signed a futures contract at the end of the season. He was last active for Atlanta in 2023, playing in seven games and making 13 tackles.

Bryant was signed as an undrafted free agent this year, so he has yet to see an NFL field.

The Falcons’ next open practice is Thursday.