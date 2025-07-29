Falcons activate CB Cobee Bryant and DL LaCale London from NFI

The Falcons removed cornerback Cobee Bryant and defensive lineman LaCale London from the non-football injury list, the team announced Wednesday.

Both were active in the fourth open practice.

London spent last season on the Falcons’ practice squad and signed a futures contract at the end of the season. He was last active for Atlanta in 2023, playing in seven games and making 13 tackles.

Bryant was signed as an undrafted free agent this year, so he has yet to see an NFL field.

The Falcons’ next open practice is Thursday.