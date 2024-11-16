 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Falcons activate Lorenzo Carter, Drew Dalman

  
Published November 16, 2024 05:46 PM

The Falcons activated two players from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Linebacker Lorenzo Carter and center Drew Dalman will be available as Atlanta tries to improve to 7-4 on the season. Carter has missed the last month with a concussion while Dalman has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week Three. Ryan Neuzil has been starting at center with Dalman out of action.

The Falcons created roster spots for Carter and Dalman by placing defensive linemen Ta’Quon Graham and James Smith-Williams on injured reserve. Both players were ruled out for this week on Friday.

The Falcons also signed cornerback Natrone Brooks to the active roster and elevated safety Dane Cruikshank and linebacker Khalid Kareem from the practice squad on a temporary basis.