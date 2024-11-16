Falcons activate Lorenzo Carter, Drew Dalman

The Falcons activated two players from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Linebacker Lorenzo Carter and center Drew Dalman will be available as Atlanta tries to improve to 7-4 on the season. Carter has missed the last month with a concussion while Dalman has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week Three. Ryan Neuzil has been starting at center with Dalman out of action.

The Falcons created roster spots for Carter and Dalman by placing defensive linemen Ta’Quon Graham and James Smith-Williams on injured reserve. Both players were ruled out for this week on Friday.

The Falcons also signed cornerback Natrone Brooks to the active roster and elevated safety Dane Cruikshank and linebacker Khalid Kareem from the practice squad on a temporary basis.