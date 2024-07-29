 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons agree to terms with free agent WR James Washington

  
Published July 29, 2024 05:36 PM

Veteran receiver James Washington faces an uphill battle to play in the NFL again, but he is getting a chance.

The Falcons are signing Washington, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Washington spent two seasons with Falcons wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard in Pittsburgh.

Washington has played only two games the past two seasons, with his last coming on Dec. 18, 2022. He has not on a team last season after both the Saints and the Colts cut him in August.

After signing with the Cowboys in 2022, Washington injured his left foot in the spring and fractured his right foot in training camp. He required surgery to repair the Jones fracture.

He has not caught a pass since.

A second-round pick of the Steelers in 2018, he has 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.