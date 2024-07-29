Falcons agree to terms with free agent WR James Washington

Veteran receiver James Washington faces an uphill battle to play in the NFL again, but he is getting a chance.

The Falcons are signing Washington, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Washington spent two seasons with Falcons wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard in Pittsburgh.

Washington has played only two games the past two seasons, with his last coming on Dec. 18, 2022. He has not on a team last season after both the Saints and the Colts cut him in August.

After signing with the Cowboys in 2022, Washington injured his left foot in the spring and fractured his right foot in training camp. He required surgery to repair the Jones fracture.

He has not caught a pass since.

A second-round pick of the Steelers in 2018, he has 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.