Falcons announce Lou Anarumo interviewed for defensive coordinator

Lou Anarumo has interviewed to become the Falcons’ defensive coordinator.

The Falcons announced today that they have interviewed Anarumo, who was fired last week after spending the last six years as the Bengals’ defensive coordinator.

Anarumo has previously been a defensive backs coach for the Giants and Dolphins as well as at multiple college stops.

The Colts have also identified Anarumo as a candidate for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Jeff Ulbrich and Steve Wilks are among the other defensive coordinator candidates in Atlanta.