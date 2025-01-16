 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have 'puncher's chance' vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Falcons announce Lou Anarumo interviewed for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 16, 2025 05:29 PM

Lou Anarumo has interviewed to become the Falcons’ defensive coordinator.

The Falcons announced today that they have interviewed Anarumo, who was fired last week after spending the last six years as the Bengals’ defensive coordinator.

Anarumo has previously been a defensive backs coach for the Giants and Dolphins as well as at multiple college stops.

The Colts have also identified Anarumo as a candidate for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Jeff Ulbrich and Steve Wilks are among the other defensive coordinator candidates in Atlanta.