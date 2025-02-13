 Skip navigation
Falcons announce promotions of T.J. Yates, D.J. Williams

  
Published February 13, 2025 03:48 PM

The Falcons announced the promotions of T.J. Yates to passing game coordinator and D.J. Williams to quarterbacks coach.

Yates and Williams worked with Atlanta’s quarterbacks in 2024, with Yates serving as the primary position coach and Williams as the assistant quarterbacks coach. The pair worked with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in his first season in Atlanta and aided the development of rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Yates initially joined the Falcons coaching staff in 2021 as the passing game specialist. He was promoted to wide receivers coach during the 2022 offseason, spending two seasons in the role before leading the quarterback room in 2024.

Before arriving in Atlanta, he spent two seasons (2019-20) working with the Texans as the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020 after being an offensive assistant in 2019.

Williams joined the Falcons as an offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024 after spending five seasons (2019-23) as an offensive assistant with the Saints.