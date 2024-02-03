Falcons announce six more assistants, including Tim Berbenich, Ken Zampese

The Falcons announced six more assistant coaching hires.

They hired Tim Berbenich as pass game specialist/game management, K.J. Black as an offensive assistant, Justin Hood as secondary coach, Lance Schulters as a defensive assistant, John Timu as a defensive assistant and Ken Zampese as a senior offensive assistant.

Berbenich did not coach anywhere in 2023, but his most recent stop was as the Texans’ tight ends coach in 2022. He began his NFL coaching career as a Jets’ offensive assistant in 2003.

He worked under new Falcons coach Raheem Morris in Tampa Bay.

Zampese, 56, served as the Commanders’ senior offensive advisor/game management last season. He spent three seasons as Washington’s quarterbacks coach before focusing on game management.

He was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2016-17, following an extended run as the Bengals’ quarterbacks coach (2003-15). Zampese has worked in the NFL since 1998, when he was a Packers offensive assistant.

Hood was a Packers’ defensive quality control coach the past three seasons. His other NFL experience, other than as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship internship with the Giants in 2013, has come at the college level.