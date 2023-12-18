Falcons may start Taylor Heinicke this week

The Falcons started Taylor Heinicke at quarterback in a couple of games in the middle of this season, but went back to Desmond Ridder after their Week 11 bye and head coach Arthur Smith said he didn’t want to play musical chairs at the position for the rest of the year.

It may be time to strike up the band, however. Ridder threw a brutal interception inside the Panthers’ 5-yard-line in the fourth quarter to set up Carolina’s game-winning drive on Sunday and that may have been enough for head coach Arthur Smith to turn to Heinicke.

Smith said at a Monday press conference that he is still considering what direction to go at quarterback for their Week 16 matchup with the Colts. Logan Woodside is also on the roster, but Smith said that Heinicke is the only choice other than Ridder for this week.

Sunday’s loss dropped the Falcons to 6-8 and another one will leave them with little to no chance of winning the NFC South. It could also put Smith into some hot water after going 14-20 in his first two seasons, so the choice will be a significant one on multiple fronts.