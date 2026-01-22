 Skip navigation
Sam Darnold limited, Charles Cross out at Seahawks practice

  
Published January 21, 2026 07:00 PM

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said before Wednesday’s practice that quarterback Sam Darnold won’t be “full-go” for all of this week’s practices and the team dialed back his work on Wednesday.

Darnold was listed as a limited participant due to the oblique injury that landed him a questionable designation in the divisional round. Darnold played against the 49ers and indicated on Wednesday that he’ll be ready to go against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game as well.

Left tackle Charles Cross returned to the lineup last Sunday after missing the final three games of the regular season with a foot injury, but was out of practice on Wednesday. Tackles Josh Jones (knee, ankle) and Amari Kight (knee) were also out of practice.

Guard Bryce Cabeldue (knee), edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (rest), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (hamstring), fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck), wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (rest) were the team’s other limited participants. Tight end Elijah Arroyo (knee), running back George Holani (hamstring), linebacker Tyrice Knight (shoulder), and linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) were full participants.