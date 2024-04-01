Falcons cut WR Jared Bernhardt from reserve/retired

The Falcons cut receiver Jared Bernhardt from reserve/retired on Monday.

They previously had placed him on the list May 22, 2023.

Bernhardt, a former lacrosse player, made the team after a strong preseason in 2022. He caught five passes for 102 yards, including a game-winning touchdown against the Lions.

He played nine snaps in two regular-season games in 2022 but had no stats. The Falcons placed Bernhardt on injured reserve with a groin injury in Week 7 of that season.

Bernhardt won the Tewaaraton Award as the best college lacrosse player in the country while at Maryland in 2021 before transferring to Ferris State as a quarterback on the football team.