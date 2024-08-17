 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons K Younghoe Koo missed three field goals wide left

  
Published August 17, 2024 06:56 PM

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo has never missed three field goals in a regular-season game. He did it Saturday in a preseason game.

Koo was wide left on attempts of 40, 45 and 49 yards in the 13-12 loss to the Ravens.

I have my feeling, but I have to look at the film to confirm,” Koo told D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But I was hitting the ball. Contact and everything was great. It was just that the line was a little off. Just have to get that dialed in before Week 1.”

Koo made a 24-yarder and a 54-yarder that hit the cross bar.

During a practice last week, Koo wore a sleeve on his kicking leg, prompting Ledbetter to ask Koo if he is injured.

“No,” Koo said. “It’s just the recovery process. It’s training camp. I don’t think anybody in the [NFL] is 100 percent when training camp starts. Just a process of taking care of the body.”

Koo, who has missed two field goals in a game three times, said simply that he has to be better.