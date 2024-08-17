Falcons K Younghoe Koo missed three field goals wide left

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo has never missed three field goals in a regular-season game. He did it Saturday in a preseason game.

Koo was wide left on attempts of 40, 45 and 49 yards in the 13-12 loss to the Ravens.

“I have my feeling, but I have to look at the film to confirm,” Koo told D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But I was hitting the ball. Contact and everything was great. It was just that the line was a little off. Just have to get that dialed in before Week 1.”

Koo made a 24-yarder and a 54-yarder that hit the cross bar.

During a practice last week, Koo wore a sleeve on his kicking leg, prompting Ledbetter to ask Koo if he is injured.

“No,” Koo said. “It’s just the recovery process. It’s training camp. I don’t think anybody in the [NFL] is 100 percent when training camp starts. Just a process of taking care of the body.”

Koo, who has missed two field goals in a game three times, said simply that he has to be better.