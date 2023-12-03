Falcons lead Jets 10-5 at halftime

Sunday’s matchup between Desmond Ridder and Tim Boyle at a rainy MetLife Stadium has been just as much of an offensive barnburner as you probably expected.

The Falcons lead 10-5 after a field goal on the final play of the second quarter. The scoring drive was aided by a pair of penalties on the Jets defense that helped the Falcons pick up multiple first downs on a possession for the second time in the first half.

Ridder ended the first of those drives with a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt. That score was set up by a Dalvin Cook fumble that Falcons cornerback Dee Alford recovered in Jets territory.

Ridder is 8-of-16 for 81 yards and the Falcons have not been able to support him on the ground. They have 15 carries for 31 yards.

The Jets got their points on their third safety of the season and a Greg Zuerlein field goal to end one of their two drives that featured multiple first downs. The Jets have had a bit more success running the ball while Boyle is 9-of-15 for 87 yards in his second straight start.