Falcons list Bijan Robinson, Kaleb McGary as limited in practice again on Tuesday

The Falcons’ injury report for Tuesday is the same as the one they handed in on Monday.

Running back Bijan Robinson (hamstring) and right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) are both listed as limited participants for the second straight day. The Falcons have not held a full practice session yet this week, so their participation level has been an estimate both times.

The Falcons also listed wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (ankle) as limited while linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) remained the team’s only non-participant.

All four players will have their status updated on Wednesday when the Falcons issue injury designations ahead of their game against the Buccaneers.