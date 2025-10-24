 Skip navigation
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Falcons list Michael Penix as questionable

  
Published October 24, 2025 02:27 PM

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix said earlier this week that he plans to play against the Dolphins in Sunday’s home game, but the team is going to wait to make a final determination of his status.

Penix has been listed as questionable to play due to the ankle injury that he suffered against the Seahawks in Monday night’s loss. Penix was limited in practice this week.

Kirk Cousins will be in line to start if Penix doesn’t get the green light to play.

Running back Tyler Allegeier (hip, knee), safety Jordan Fuller (knee), and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) are also listed as questionable for Sunday. Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm), edge rusher Jalon Walker (groin), cornerback Billy Bowman (hamstring), and offensive lineman Storm Norton (foot) have been ruled out.