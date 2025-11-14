 Skip navigation
Falcons place DL Sam Roberts on IR, sign DL Kentavius Street from the practice squad

  
Published November 14, 2025 04:34 PM

The Falcons placed defensive lineman Sam Roberts on injured reserve, the team announced Friday.

Roberts injured his ankle during the first quarter of the Falcons’ Week 10 loss to the Colts. He played only four defensive snaps, assisting in a tackle, before his departure.

The Falcons originally signed Roberts on Sept. 6, the week of the season opener. He appeared in five games for the team, starting in the Week 8 loss to the Dolphins. He totaled 18 tackles, along with a sack.

Atlanta signed defensive lineman Kentavius Street to the active roster from the practice squad.

Street initially signed to the Falcons’ practice squad at the start of the season. He has yet to play in 2025.

He has appeared in 18 games, starting five, for the Falcons between 2023-24. He made 29 tackles, two sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.