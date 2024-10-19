 Skip navigation
Falcons place OLB Lorenzo Carter on IR, sign CB Kevin King from practice squad

  
Published October 19, 2024 05:19 PM

The Falcons placed outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Carter went into the NFL’s concussion protocol this week. The Falcons initially reported Carter didn’t practice Wednesday with an illness before diagnosing him with a concussion.

Carter totaled 11 tackles and two quarterback hits in six games. He was on the field for 50 percent of the defensive snaps and 23 percent of the special teams snaps.

Carter, a third-round pick of the Giants in 2018, joined the Falcons in 2022.

James Smith-Williams is expected to fill in for Carter as a starter, but Arnold Ebiketie could see more time, too.

The Falcons signed cornerback Kevin King to the active roster to take Carter’s roster spot.

The team also elevated cornerback Natrone Brooks and defensive lineman Demone Harris to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.