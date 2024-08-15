Falcons place returner Jakeem Grant on IR

The Falcons signed returner Jakeem Grant on Saturday. They placed him on injured reserve Thursday.

Grant, 31, injured a hamstring this week.

He has not played since 2021 after consecutive season-ending injuries in August while with the Browns. In 2022, he tore his Achilles, and in 2023 he tore a patellar tendon.

Grant could return this season by reaching an injury settlement with the Falcons, and then signing elsewhere when healthy.

He has four punts returned for touchdowns and two on kickoffs. He’s averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 24.5 yards per kick return.

Grant also has caught 100 passes for 1,140 yards with seven touchdowns in his career. He’s rushed 17 times for 76 yards with a touchdown.