Falcons put Kaleb McGary on season-ending injured reserve

  
Published August 26, 2025 04:40 PM

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris wasn’t being hyperbolic when he said right tackle Kaleb McGary will miss significant time after injuring his leg in practice last week.

The Falcons placed McGary on injured reserve on Tuesday and they did not designate him for return, which means that his season is over. Backup tackle Storm Norton was designated for return and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after having ankle surgery.

Elijah Wilkinson took over for McGary on quarterback Michael Penix’s blind side at practice last week.

The Falcons also designated defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham for return from injured reserve. Linebacker Troy Andersen is on the physically unable to perform list and linebacker Malik Verdon is on the non-football injury list. All of those players will be able to return after missing the first four games of the season.

The Falcons also waived or released defensive backs Jordan Fuller, C.J. Henderson, Keith Taylor, Cobee Bryant, Dontae Manning, and Henry Black; defensive linemen Khalid Kareem, Kentavius Street, and Simeon Barrow; offensive linemen Brandon Parker, Joshua Gray, and Jordan Williams; wide receivers Chris Blair, Dylan Drummond, and Nick Nash; running backs Jashaun Corbin and Carlos Washington; linebacker Ronnie Harrison; quarterback Easton Stick; tight end Joshua Simon; and kicker Lenny Krieg.