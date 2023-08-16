Falcons put Matt Hennessy on IR

Matt Hennessy has started 22 games on the interior of the Falcons offensive line over the last three seasons, but he won’t be starting any games for them this year.

The Falcons placed Hennessy on injured reserve on Wednesday. He has been out of practice since July 28 and the timing of the move eliminates the possibility that he will be activated during the regular season.

Hennessy was expected to compete for the left guard job this summer, but his injury opens the door for second-round pick Matt Bergeron to open his NFL career in the starting lineup.

Hennessy was a third-round pick in 2020 and will be set for free agency in 2024.