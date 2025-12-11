 Skip navigation
Falcons RB coach Michael Pitre won’t be with the team for Thursday night’s game

  
Published December 11, 2025 01:41 PM

The Falcons will be short one member of the coaching staff for Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

The team announced that running backs coach Michael Pitre will not be with the team. Pitre’s absence is due to a personal matter.

Offensive assistants K.J. Black and Patrick Kramer will take over Pitre’s responsibilities on Thursday. Black has been on the staff since 2024 while Kramer has been with the team since 2021.

Pitre has been the team’s running backs coach since 2022. He was previously a running backs coach with the Bears and on the collegiate level. The Falcons are 12th in the league with 123.6 rushing yards per game.