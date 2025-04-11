 Skip navigation
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Falcons re-sign CB Kevin King

  
Published April 11, 2025 05:31 PM

The Falcons have re-signed cornerback Kevin King, the team announced Friday.

King, 29, played 15 games with one start for the Falcons last season, seeing action on 71 defensive snaps and 161 on special teams. He totaled 10 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

The Packers selected King in the second round in 2017. He spent five seasons in Green Bay, playing 51 games with 42 starts.

King sat out the 2022 season after an injury-plagued 2021 season that included a concussion and hip, knee and shoulder injuries. He missed the 2023 season after tearing his Achilles while working out in the offseason.

In 66 career games, King has totaled 200 tackles, five tackles for loss, 32 passes defensed, seven interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one sack.