Falcons re-sign DL Kentavius Street

  
Published March 17, 2025 04:54 PM

The Falcons have brought back one of their rotational defensive players.

Atlanta announced on Monday afternoon that the club has re-signed defensive lineman Kentavius Street.

The length of the deal was not disclosed.

Street, 28, has been with the Falcons since the club traded for him midway through the 2023 season. He appeared in 13 games in 2024, recording 15 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack. He was on the field for 33 percent of defensive snaps and 14 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

A 49ers fourth-round pick in 2018, Street has appeared in 78 games with 10 starts for San Francisco, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Atlanta. He’s recorded 8.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits.