Falcons reach injury settlement with Jakeem Grant, making him a free agent

The Falcons reached an injury settlement with returner Jakeem Grant on Thursday, releasing him from injured reserve, the team announced. That makes Grant a free agent again.

Grant, 31, injured a hamstring last week and went on injured reserve Aug. 15.

He has not played since 2021 after consecutive season-ending injuries in August while with the Browns. In 2022, he tore his Achilles, and in 2023 he tore a patellar tendon.

Grant has four punts returned for touchdowns and two on kickoffs. He’s averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 24.5 yards per kick return.

He also has caught 100 passes for 1,140 yards with seven touchdowns in his career. He’s rushed 17 times for 76 yards with a touchdown.