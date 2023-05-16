Falcons release Germain Ifedi, sign four

Veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi is going to be a free agent.

The Falcons announced that they have released Ifedi on Tuesday. The move saves $940,000 in cap space.

Ifedi played in every game as a reserve for the Falcons last season, but only eight of his 80 snaps came on offense. The 2016 Seahawks first-round pick had started 83 of the 85 games he played for Seattle and Chicago before moving to Atlanta last season.

The Falcons also announced four signings on Tuesday. Quarterback Austin Aune, defensive back Lukas Denis, defensive lineman LaCale London, and offensive lineman Barry Wesley have all been added to the 90-man roster in Atlanta.