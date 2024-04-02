Falcons release Ikenna Enechukwu

The Falcons trimmed their roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the release of defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu. The move ends Enechukwu’s time with the team without any regular season appearances.

Enechukwu signed with the Falcons last year after going undrafted out of Rice and suffered a season-ending injury early in the team’s training camp. Enechukwu had nine sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss during his final two collegiate seasons and will try to catch on elsewhere to continue his bid for NFL playing time.

The Falcons are moving to a base 3-4 defense this season under head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter, Ade Ogundeji, and DeAngelo Malone remain on hand on the edges of the defense.