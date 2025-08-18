Falcons release WR DJ Chark, waive QB Emory Jones

Veteran wide receiver DJ Chark’s bid to make the Falcons came to an end on Monday.

The Falcons announced that they have released Chark and that they waved quarterback Emory Jones with an injury designation. They also confirmed the signing of quarterback Ben DiNucci and that they plan to sign edge rusher Ronnie Perkins.

Chark had one catch for 11 yards in the team’s first two preseason games. The 2018 Jaguars second-round pick has 216 catches for 3,100 yards and 24 touchdowns in 76 games for the Jags, Lions, Panthers, and Chargers.

Jones suffered a concussion against the Titans last Friday. He joined the Falcons’ practice squad late last season.

Perkins played in seven games for the Broncos in 2023 and was most recently in the UFL.