Falcons remain willing to trade Kirk Cousins, but they’ll want a “premium” pick

Last year, the Falcons paid quarterback Kirk Cousins $62.5 million to start most of their games. This year, he’s getting $27.5 million to not play.

And the trade deadline is six weeks away.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Falcons are willing to trade Cousins, but they’ll want a “premium” draft pick in return for his contract. They’ll also expect the new team to absorb a large chunk of his guaranteed salary for 2025.

To date, no one has called — because only one of the various quarterback injuries will last most if not all of the rest of the season. As to Joe Burrow’s extended absence following toe surgery, the Bengals have decided to go “next man up” in lieu of adding a veteran from another team.

The question for the next seven Sundays will be whether a season-ending injury happens for a team that is willing to make the call for Cousins. (Also, because Cousins has a full no-trade clause, he’ll have to be willing to waive it.)

Minnesota remains a team to watch. If J.J. McCarthy returns before Week 9 and if his early-season struggles continue (or if he gets injured again), the Vikings could consider bringing Kirko Chains home in an effort to salvage the 2025 season.

If the Vikings and Falcons can find common ground as to what it will take to put Cousins back in purple.