nbc_pft_oddcouples_250326.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
Inside Competition Committee's approach to kickoff
nbc_pft_cowboysparsons_250326.jpg
Is DAL trying to soften Parsons ahead of deal?

Falcons restructure the contracts of AJ Terrell, Chris Lindstrom

  
The Falcons have restructured two more contracts.

The moves will save them a combined $20 million in cap space.

The team converted $12.5 million of salary into a bonus for safety AJ Terrell, saving $10 million. Offensive guard Chris Lindstrom also had $12.5 million of his salary converted into a bonus, reducing his cap number by $10 million.

Terrell is entering his sixth season, totaling 313 tackles, six interceptions and 49 passes defensed. Lindstrom has started 88 games in six seasons and made three Pro Bowls.

The Falcons earlier signed left tackle Jake Matthews to a two-year contract extension, freeing up $8.5 million.

The Falcons now have $12 million of cap space.